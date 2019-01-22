McKinley Birthday Celebration This Weekend

(WHBC) – People are being invited to celebrate the birthday of Canton’s favorite son this weekend.

President William McKinley was born on January 29th, 1843 and was assassinated on September 14th, 1901.

His birthday celebration at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum in Canton will be on Saturday.

The museum’s full news release about the event is below.

Celebrate President William McKinley’s birthday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum with this fun day filled with activities for the entire family!

All of your favorite McKinley Day activities will be back again this year, including an open hearth cooking demonstration, Civil War re-enactors, McKinley Gallery focus tours and special shows in Discover World.

There will be planetarium shows at 11:00 AM, 1:30 and 2:30 PM. Our Museum Cafe will serve pizza.

A highlight of the festivities is always the moving Wreath Laying Ceremony, where local veterans and a General representing the White House lay a wreath in memory of the President.

As the strains of “Taps” echo in the cold winter air, it is a time to remember the life of Canton’s favorite son, William McKinley.

All guests will receive the student ticket price of $8. Members are free. For more information visit our website at www.mckinleymuseum.org or call 330.455.7043.

The Museum is located at 800 McKinley Monument Dr. NW in Canton.