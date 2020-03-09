      Weather Alert

McKinley Boys District Champs

Mar 9, 2020 @ 12:27pm

The McKinley boys basketball team defeated Federal League regular season champ Green 55-42 on Saturday afternoon at the Civic Center to win the Canton District championship. 

Second year head coach Andy Vlajkovich’s Bulldogs now move on to the OHSAA D-1 Regional Semi-Finals to face Shaker Heights Wednesday night at 6:15pm from the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State.

You can hear the game live on News-Talk 1480 WHBC with Dan Belford and Denny Kinkead calling the action. Pregame starts at 6pm.

