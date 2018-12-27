McKinley Library, Museum Remains Open, Adds Activities

(WHBC) – William and Ida McKinley were never much for celebrating the holidays, what with the loss of their two daughters early in their lives.

But the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum still dresses up for Christmas.

You’ll find lots of Christmas trees inside, with special holiday items at the gift shop.

The museum is open regular hours through New Years Eve, so it’s a great place to take the kids.

The hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday

The usual weekend attractions like the daily Planetarium Show will be happening during the week.

The museum is NOT impacted by the government shutdown.