McKinley Museum, Bobblehead Museum Honor Presidents on Presidents Day
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s Presidents Day on Monday.
Many government offices are closed and there’s no mail delivery.
Most schools are closed and many banks are closed.
But the William McKinley Presidential Library and Museum is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday.
Learn about the history of Stark County, and how recycling was important even in the 20th century.
Here’s a portion of the press release from the museum:
Tour the history floor and learn more about the history of Stark County or bring out your inner scientist in Discover World.
Thrift Style is open in the Keller Gallery.
This exhibition offers a snapshot of 20th century domestic life, when recycling was as critical as it is today, and it provides one of the best examples of upcycling in our nation’s history.
The exhibition is sponsored locally by Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio, Inc., who will be showcasing items from their retail stores in a section of the Keller Gallery.
Also, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee has bobblehead figures of all of the U.S. presidents.
The bobblehead museum and sales of its figures are not connected to the William McKinley Presidential Library and Museum.