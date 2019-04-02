McKinley Statue Arrives In Ohio

(ONN) – A bronze statue of President William McKinley – once in a California city – has arrived in Ohio.

After being removed from a plaza in Arcata, California, the statue was shipped across country.

Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei says the Timken Foundation handled the paperwork and logistics of the statue’s relocation.

With the assistance of private individuals and organizations, he proposed Canton as the statue’s new home.

Arcata City Council voted to remove it because residents objected to McKinley’s legacy.

The Timken Foundation confirmed the statue arrived in Ohio, but provided no further information about the plans or potential location for the statue.

The statue is being restored, after it was vandalized with something that resulted in discoloration.