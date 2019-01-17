McKinley’s Curtis Wins Award

Congratulations are in order for McKinley senior quarterback Alijah Curtis.

Bulldogs head coach Dan Reardon shared this news about his graduating QB:

I am pleased to announce that Alijah Curtis will be presented with the Art Teynor Award by the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association at their annual awards banquet on February 8th at the Hilton Columbus Easton.

The Art Teynor Award is awarded to the top player in the state and considers athletic, academic, and character components in the selection process.

Alijah will be the 23rd recipient of the annual award and he was selected from the 16 regional finalists based upon the OHSFCA regions. Alijah is the first Stark County player to win the award since Kenny Peterson (Canton McKinley) won it in 1997. Other notable winners include:

Ben Roethlisburger (Findlay High School) in 1999

Ted Ginn Jr. (Glenville High School) in 2003

Mitch Trubisky (Mentor High School) in 2012