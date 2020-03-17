MCTV Announces Free Internet Access for Students
MASSILLON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An area TV, phone and Internet provider is going out of its way to help students.
MCTV announced this afternoon that it will be offering free Internet access for students in response to online learning concerns related to COVID-19. The offer is available to for households that do not have an MCTV broadband subscription currently but do have K-12 or college students.
“The well-being of our employees, customers and neighbors is our top priority,” said Katherine Gessner, MCTV president. “MCTV is committed to providing the communities we serve reliable access to online resources and information needed to continue education efforts during this time of need.”
Families who have not been a MCTV customer for 90 days are eligible for the offer. The free service is available now through April 30. Those interested in participating in the free Internet program should contact MCTV directly by calling 330-833-4134 for full details.