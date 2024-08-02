Medal of Honor Recipients Come to Canton

During the weekend that Canton celebrates the greatest football players of all time, the city will also welcome some of the greatest Americans of all time. Thanks to The Patriot Project, 3 Medal of Honor recipients will be in our area at multiple events, including the Grand Parade and at The Patriot Project headquarters on Saturday, August 3rd from 11 to noon. The Medal of Honor is the highest recognition bestowed to a member of the military and is only given to a select few who went above and beyond and put the wellbeing and lives of other in front of their own. Two of those recipients visited the Mix 94.1 studios to talk with Matt Fantone about what their lives have been like since receiving the prestigious award, selflessness from servicemembers and how Americans can repay any debt they feel they owe to the military. Listen to the conversation with Medal of Honor Recipients Staff Sergeant Leroy A. Petry and Sfc. Gary Littrell.