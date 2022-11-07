Meet the 2022 WHBC All Stark County Award Winners

Congratulations on another great year of high school football Stark County!

We are happy to salute the best of the best at our 78th Annual High School Football Awards Banquet on Thursday, November 17th. All 19 of Stark County’s High School Football Coaches gathered to select the team on Sunday. Below are the All County Offense, All County Defense and the Individual Team MVP’s. This year’s Stark County Player of the Year, the Stark County Coach of the Year, the Jim Muzzy Scholastic Achievement Award winner and the Jim Johnson Sportsmanship Award winner will be revealed at our banquet. Banquet details are below. Tickets can be purchased at the WHBC Studios at 550 Market Avenue, South in Downtown Canton.

Date: Thursday, November 17th, 2022

Place: Hilton Doubletree in Downtown Canton

Time: Doors open at 6:00pm; Dinner served at 6:30pm

Speaker: Former NFL, College and High School Standout Shawn Crable

Cost: $30 per person

Player being honored and their coach are free. All others must purchase a ticket.

ALL COUNTY OFFENSE:

QB Jack (Poochie)Snyder Canton South 6’0 165 Jr.

QB Jack Talkington Central Catholic 6’2 220 Sr.

RB Jason Davide Jackson 5’11 180 Sr.

RB Willtrell Hartson Massillon 5’10 200 Sr.

RB Kayden Davis Alliance 6’1 220 Sr

RB De’Andre Church Perry 5’11 190 Sr.

WR Dylan Snyder Lake 6’2 170 Sr.

WR Brody Pumneo Fairless 6’0 185 Sr.

WR Ardell Banks Massillon 6’4 230 Sr.

WR Tavon Cassell Northwest 5’9 180 Sr.

WR Cynceir McNeal McKinley 5’9 180 Sr

OL Thomas Fox Fairless 6’2 245 Sr.

OL Jack McAvinew Lake 6’0 315 Sr.

OL Garrett McCole McKinley 6’1 275 Sr.

OL Stiles Diesz Lake 6’4 285 Sr.

OL Evan Sirgo Massillon 6’3 225 Jr.

OL Riley Plotner Northwest 6’6 320 Sr.

K Ty Boughman Perry 6’1 165 Sr.

KR Marice Hill McKinley 6’0 185 Sr.

ALL COUNTY DEFENSE:

LB Jack Talkington Central Catholic 6’2 220 Sr.

LB Luke Griguolo Hoover 6’0 215 Sr.

LB Jacob Davide Louisville 6’0 215 Sr.

LB Jamaar Barsic McKinley 5’10 200 Sr.

LB Dorian Pringle Massillon 5’11 220 Jr.

DB Will Butler Lake 6’3 215 Sr.

DB Toby Schrader East Canton 5’11 155 Sr.

DB De’Airre Pringle Massillon 5’9 195 Sr.

DB Luke Yoder Fairless 5’11 165 Sr.

DB Alex Anderson Central Catholic 5’9 185 Sr.

DL Marcus Moore Massillon 6’2 340 Sr.

DL Evan Brady Lake 5’11 215 Jr.

DL Kyler Jenkins McKinley 6’3 214 Sr.

DL Cody Workinger Northwest 6’2 225 Sr.

P Celton Dutton Lake 6’1 185 Sr.

2022 INDIVIDUAL TEAM MVP’S

ALLIANCE – Aidan Mozden Jr. OL

CANTON MCKINLEY – Keaton Rode Jr. QB

CANTON SOUTH – Jack “Poochie” Snyder Jr. QB

CENTRAL CATHOLIC – Jack Talkington Sr. QB/LB

EAST CANTON – Alexander Campbell Sr. OL

FAIRLESS – Carson Colucci Jr. QB

GLENOAK – Avantae Burt Jr. RB

HOOVER –

JACKSON – Jayden Mauser Sr. DL

LAKE – Matt Sollberger Sr. RB

LOUISVILLE – Charlie Roberts Sr. QB

MARLINGTON – Beau Himmelheber Jr. WR/DB

MASSILLON – Jalen Slaughter So. QB

MINERVA – Matt Phillips Sr. DE/TE

NORTHWEST – Jim Cunningham Sr. OL/DL

PERRY – Carson Basham Jr. QB

THOMAS – Owen Burick Jr. QB

SANDY VALLEY – Chad Davis Jr. RB

TUSLAW – Tommy Snyder Sr. WR