Meet the 2022 WHBC All Stark County Award Winners

November 7, 2022 12:21PM EST
Congratulations on another great year of high school football Stark County!

We are happy to salute the best of the best at our 78th Annual High School Football Awards Banquet on Thursday, November 17th.  All 19 of Stark County’s High School Football Coaches gathered to select the team on Sunday.  Below are the All County Offense, All County Defense and the Individual Team MVP’s.  This year’s Stark County Player of the Year, the Stark County Coach of the Year, the Jim Muzzy Scholastic Achievement Award winner and the Jim Johnson Sportsmanship Award winner will be revealed at our banquet.  Banquet details are below.  Tickets can be purchased at the WHBC Studios at 550 Market Avenue, South in Downtown Canton.

Date:  Thursday, November 17th, 2022

Place:  Hilton Doubletree in Downtown Canton

Time:  Doors open at 6:00pm; Dinner served at 6:30pm

Speaker:  Former NFL, College and High School Standout Shawn Crable

Cost:  $30 per person

Player being honored and their coach are free.  All others must purchase a ticket.

ALL COUNTY OFFENSE:

QB Jack (Poochie)Snyder Canton South 6’0 165    Jr.

QB    Jack Talkington Central Catholic           6’2    220   Sr.

RB Jason Davide               Jackson 5’11 180 Sr.

RB Willtrell Hartson         Massillon 5’10 200 Sr.

RB    Kayden Davis               Alliance    6’1     220   Sr

RB    De’Andre Church Perry      5’11   190   Sr.

WR Dylan Snyder Lake 6’2 170 Sr.

WR Brody Pumneo         Fairless 6’0 185 Sr.

WR Ardell Banks         Massillon 6’4 230 Sr.

WR Tavon Cassell         Northwest    5’9    180    Sr.

WR Cynceir McNeal         McKinley           5’9    180    Sr

OL Thomas Fox Fairless 6’2 245 Sr.

OL Jack McAvinew Lake 6’0 315 Sr.

OL Garrett McCole McKinley 6’1 275 Sr.

OL Stiles Diesz         Lake 6’4 285 Sr.

OL Evan Sirgo         Massillon 6’3 225 Jr.

OL Riley Plotner Northwest 6’6 320 Sr.

K Ty Boughman   Perry  6’1 165 Sr.

KR    Marice Hill McKinley 6’0 185 Sr.

ALL COUNTY DEFENSE:

LB Jack Talkington Central Catholic 6’2 220 Sr.

LB Luke Griguolo Hoover 6’0 215 Sr.

LB Jacob Davide Louisville 6’0 215 Sr.

LB Jamaar Barsic McKinley 5’10 200 Sr.

LB Dorian Pringle Massillon 5’11 220 Jr.

DB Will Butler Lake 6’3 215 Sr.

DB    Toby Schrader East Canton 5’11 155 Sr.

DB De’Airre Pringle Massillon 5’9 195 Sr.

DB Luke Yoder Fairless 5’11 165 Sr.

DB Alex Anderson Central Catholic 5’9 185 Sr.

DL Marcus Moore Massillon 6’2 340 Sr.

DL Evan Brady Lake 5’11 215 Jr.

DL Kyler Jenkins McKinley 6’3 214 Sr.

DL Cody Workinger Northwest 6’2 225 Sr.

P Celton Dutton Lake 6’1 185 Sr.

2022 INDIVIDUAL TEAM MVP’S 

ALLIANCE –      Aidan Mozden                              Jr. OL

CANTON MCKINLEY –   Keaton Rode                  Jr. QB

CANTON SOUTH –  Jack “Poochie” Snyder     Jr. QB

CENTRAL CATHOLIC  –  Jack Talkington      Sr. QB/LB

EAST CANTON –  Alexander Campbell                 Sr. OL

FAIRLESS – Carson Colucci     Jr. QB

GLENOAK – Avantae Burt                                      Jr. RB

HOOVER – 

JACKSON –  Jayden Mauser                                  Sr. DL

LAKE –  Matt Sollberger                                          Sr. RB

LOUISVILLE – Charlie Roberts                               Sr. QB

MARLINGTON – Beau Himmelheber                      Jr. WR/DB

MASSILLON – Jalen Slaughter                               So. QB

MINERVA – Matt Phillips                                         Sr. DE/TE

NORTHWEST –  Jim Cunningham                         Sr. OL/DL

PERRY – Carson Basham                                      Jr. QB

  1. THOMAS – Owen Burick                                  Jr. QB

SANDY VALLEY –  Chad Davis                              Jr. RB

TUSLAW – Tommy Snyder                                     Sr. WR

 

