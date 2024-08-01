Meet The “Golden Bachelorette”

Source: YouTube

The world first met Joan Vassos when she competed for “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner’s heart but now she’s the one handing out the roses as the “Golden Bachelorette”. Vassos lost her husband of 32 years in 2021 and connected with Turner over both losing their spouses.

As for what she’s looking for in a mate? “I’m very picky about a man being a gentleman,” Vassos says in a new promo. “Somebody with a big heart, somebody who is generous and also somebody who’s humble.”

Her journey to find love again starts on ABC September 18.

