Meet The ‘Washington Football Team’
After retiring the Redskins nickname, Washington’s football team will now be known as… the Washington Football Team. At least for this season. On Thursday, the franchise announced that it will go by ‘Washington Football Team’ for the time being, until a new official name is chosen. Meanwhile, the team says it’s in the process of “retiring all Redskins branding from team properties”. There will also be “Washington Football Team” merch, using the familiar burgundy-and-gold color scheme, available soon. New uniforms and helmets are expected to be ready in time for the team’s Sept. 13th season opener against the Eagles.