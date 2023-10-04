Meet The World Record Holder For Oldest Person To Tandem Skydive

Derek Baxter is a U.S. Parachute Association instructor, and says he was impressed with Dorothy Hoffner’s ability to skydive. Dorothy lives in Chicago and just now happens to hold the Guinness World Record for the oldest person to tandem skydive out of an airplane at age 104!

It’s not her first rodeo…she did know what she was doing since she did some skydiving at age 100! A friend of hers looked up the current record and it belonged to a Swedish woman who was 103. She ditched her walker right before boarding the plane and as she sat down, she said “Let’s go, let’s go Geronimo!”

The dive took 7 minutes and she loved every second. She’s due to turn 105 in December and is thinking she’d like to try a trip in a hot air balloon!

How amazing is that???