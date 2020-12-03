      Weather Alert

Meet Time Magazine's First Ever 'Kid of the Year'

Dec 3, 2020
microscope being used

We have come familiar with Time Magazine’s “Man of the Year” and “Person of the Year,” but now we can get acquainted with their first “Kid of the Year.” Time Magazine’s first ever “Kid of the Year” is Gatanjali Rao, a young scientist and inventor.

The 15 year-old girl has used her skills to create an app that helps prevent the act of cyberbullying. Rao has also worked on ways to take on contaminated water and the fight against opioid addiction. You can read more about Rao and her accomplishments in the December 14 issue of Time Magazine.

 

