Meeting About Search For New Superintendent

(WHBC) – The Canton City School District Board of Education is inviting people to join the conversation as the district looks for its new superintendent.

The board has contracted with the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) to assist in the search.

The board of education says, in an effort to make the best possible selection, it has included in the search process a time for an OSBA consultant to meet with the community to go over the process and provide input into the selection criteria.

That will take place on Wednesday, February 27th at 6 p.m. at the McKinley High School Downtown Campus auditorium at 521 Tuscarawas Street West.

The board says there will be a brief presentation on the process and timeline, and then the conversation will focus on three topics;

-The major issues facing the district for the next three to five years.

-Performance expectations for the next superintendent

-Personal and professional qualities to be sought in the next superintendent

In January, the board of education and Superintendent Adrian Allison decided to part ways.

Allison told WHBC it was a mutual decision between himself and the board.

After an initial five-year deal, the Board gave Allison only a one-year contract for the current school year.

The district has been told by the state that it is approaching “academic distress.”