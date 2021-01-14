Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs To $750M Following Winless Drawing
There were no big winners in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot will grow to $750 million, lottery officials say. The new prize marks the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, officials say.
The Powerball jackpot isn’t far behind with $550 million up for grabs in Wednesday’s drawing. While winning either jackpot would be nice, it should be noted it’s far from easy. The odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million, lottery officials say.
The odds of winning Mega Millions are even worse at one in 302.5 million, they add. Is playing the lottery gambling? How often do you buy tickets?