Mega Millions Jackpot Now at $868 Million If you didn’t win the Mega Millions lottery last night, you’re still in luck. Since there wasn’t a winner the jackpot has now risen to $868 million, the third largest jackpot in U.S. history. The jackpot is at such a high number because no one has won since July 24 when 11 California workers shared the $543 million prize. Powerball also has a huge jackpot tonight of $345 million. Americans spend around $223 a year on lottery tickets, with people from Massachusetts playing the most. The odds of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 258.9 million and for Powerball the odds are 1 in 292.2 million. How often do you play the lottery? Do you only play the lottery when there’s a huge jackpot? Do you have numbers you always play or do you use a Quick Pick?