Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots at cusp of combined $1 billion

SAN ANSELMO, CA - JANUARY 03: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time. The Mega Millions $418 million jackpot would be the fourth largest and the $460 million Powerball jackpot would be the seventh largest in the game's history. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Heads up- If I win the lottery, I will not be working tomorrow

Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots Around $1 Billion Combined You’ll have a good chance to become super rich over the next two days. Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $654 million and it could go up even further. It’s the second biggest Mega prize ever and the fourth biggest grand prize in U.S. lottery history. If you don’t win that one, Wednesday’s Powerball grand prize is $345 million. Remember, the dreams are large but the chances to win are small. If you do participate, play responsibly. How many tickets are you buying for either one of these games? What’s the most money you’ve ever run from a lottery?