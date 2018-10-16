Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots at cusp of combined $1 billion

Heads up- If I win the lottery, I will not be working tomorrow
Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots Around $1 Billion Combined You’ll have a good chance to become super rich over the next two days. Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $654 million and it could go up even further. It’s the second biggest Mega prize ever and the fourth biggest grand prize in U.S. lottery history. If you don’t win that one, Wednesday’s Powerball grand prize is $345 million. Remember, the dreams are large but the chances to win are small. If you do participate, play responsibly. How many tickets are you buying for either one of these games? What’s the most money you’ve ever run from a lottery?