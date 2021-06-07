Meghan and Harry Welcome Second Child
Meghan and Harry’s second child, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana, has been born.
Their daughter arrived Friday at 11:40 a.m. She weighed in at 7 lbs, 11 oz. A statement from the couple reads, “She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”
Lilibet is officially the 8th in line for the British throne. No photos of the child have been released.
If you were Meghan or Harry how long would you wait to release a picture of your newborn to the public?