Meghan Markle Cradles Baby Bump, And the Internet Reacted Super Negatively
By Sarah Peters
|
Dec 13, 2018 @ 6:16 AM

The Internet is losing its mind over Meghan Markle doing what every other pregnant woman in the world has done, cradle her baby bump. People feel that holding your baby bump with both hands is showy, like “Look what I’ve done, I’m pregnant!” But isn’t it just hard to find a place to put your hands when you’re pregnant? And what about balance, sometimes you need to center yourself as your baby bump can sometimes throw you off. Whatever the case, some people think it’s too much and one hand on the baby bump is more acceptable but we don’t think you’ll be able to convince Meghan or Beyonce otherwise. Do you think a woman cradling her baby bump with both hands is showing off?

