Meghan Markle Shares New Photo of Archie on First Mother’s Day

Did you know that Mother’s Day in the U.K. is on March 22nd?

Even though it has passed, Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex still celebrated the U.S. date of the second Sunday in May.

She posted a photo of Baby Archie’s feet in her hands.

The photo served as a subtle tribute to Harry’s mom, Princess Diana. In the background of the photo are Princess Diana’s favorite flowers, Forget-Me-Nots.

The caption of the photo read, paying tribute today to all the mothers today-past, present, mother’s-to-be and those lost but forever remembered. We honour [the British spelling] and celebrate each and every one of you.

How did you spend Mother’s Day with your mom? How did you spend the day if your mom is deceased?