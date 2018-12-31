Meghan Markle’s Sister on “Fixated Persons List” by Royal Security
By Sarah Peters
Dec 31, 2018 @ 5:50 AM

 

Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha has been deemed a “fixated person” by the royal security.
According to security, it’s believed that she’s so obsessed with Markle that they had no choice and had to put her on the “fixated person’s list.”
“Someone like Samantha presents a risk rather than a threat,” says a Scotland Yard source. “She is not committing criminal offenses, but she is causing concerns for the royal family.”
Samantha responded to being placed on the list via Twitter, “This is ridiculous as I’m in an electric wheelchair and I live in a different continent LOL. Stop your lying nonsense or be sued.”
Do you think that putting her on the list is a bit much?

