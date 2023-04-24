Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Meghan Trainor Apologizes For Comments About Teachers

April 24, 2023 4:37PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Meghan Trainor was under fire over the weekend for saying “F*** teachers!” in a podcast. She and her brother Ryan host “Workin’ On It” and this week they welcomed Youtuber Trisha Paytas to talk about motherhood.

She has since apologized for the comment explaining that she was fired up due to personal experience with having been bullied by teachers before.

@meghantrainor @galsgotmoxie ♬ original sound – Meghan Trainor

One TikTok user in the comments is calling for  her to show that she does, in fact, fight for teachers (as she mentioned in the apology video):

Can you share specifically what you are doing to advocate for teachers?

Popular Posts

1

Music notes: BTS, Sara Bareilles, Adam Lambert and more
2

Girls on the Run Spring 5K Walk/Run - Details HERE
3

The Kid LAROI sets global livestream for May 3, new song coming on Friday
4

Ed Sheeran releases new single “Boat”
5

Taylor Swift Donates To Florida Food Bank Feeding 125,000