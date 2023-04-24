Meghan Trainor Apologizes For Comments About Teachers

Meghan Trainor was under fire over the weekend for saying “F*** teachers!” in a podcast. She and her brother Ryan host “Workin’ On It” and this week they welcomed Youtuber Trisha Paytas to talk about motherhood.

She has since apologized for the comment explaining that she was fired up due to personal experience with having been bullied by teachers before.

One TikTok user in the comments is calling for her to show that she does, in fact, fight for teachers (as she mentioned in the apology video):