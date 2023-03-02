Meghan Trainor confirms she’ll release a deluxe version of ‘﻿Takin’ It Back’ ﻿with 3 new songs

Lauren Dunn/Epic Records

A day after Meghan Trainor announced her new single, “Mother,” the singer had another surprise in store for her fans: that’s just one of three new songs she has coming out soon.

The singer revealed on Instagram that she’s releasing a deluxe version of her new album, Takin’ It Back, and updated the link in her bio where fans can preorder it. Fans won’t have to wait too long before it drops, because the album comes out Friday, March 10.

Meghan released the full track list to her socials. In addition to “Mother,” new songs “Special Delivery,” which will feature MAX, and “Grow Up” will be included in the deluxe effort.

Meghan also confirmed the “Made You Look” remix she recorded with Kim Petras made it onto the album.

Album talk aside, the singer gave a small update on her second pregnancy by sharing a sonogram of the baby. She added an image that described her child, who is at 21 weeks gestation, is about the length of a banana by measuring 10.8 inches from crown to heel.

Other photos in the slideshow include Meghan hanging out with her family Down Under, where she’s currently filming the newest season of Australian Idol. Images include her posing with husband Daryl Sabara and 1-year-old Riley behind a giant shark’s jaw, as well as tender moments of how everyone’s spending their downtime.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.