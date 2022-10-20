Meghan Trainor premieres new music video on ‘Candy Crush Saga’

Courtesy Candy Crush Saga

Fans have less than 24 hours before they can listen to Meghan Trainor‘s new album, Takin’ It Back. To celebrate its midnight release, Meghan released the music video for “Made You Look” early.

The singer teamed with the Candy Crush Saga game app and fashioned her new visual to reflect the ultra-addictive puzzle game. This marks the first time in the app’s decade-long history that they premiered a music video.

Meghan celebrated the milestone on Instagram and shared a cute snippet of her new music video. The clip shows her and a handful of backup dancers dancing in a pink, bubblegum world that gives serious Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory vibes.

“I’m a big fan of Candy Crush Saga. I love playing when I have a bit of downtime in the studio so I’m looking forward to bringing the game to life for my fans within the music video,” she said in a statement announcing the partnership. “Between the bright colors of the game and providing players with a fun escape from reality, Candy Crush Saga was the perfect inspiration.”

The video will appear in the Content Hub for 24 hours. In addition, Meghan will be “Candified” so that she can swipe along with players on special missions. She will also help unlock special boosters and prizes and will be sharing words of encouragement along the way. The special in-game event will be accessible from level 25 and beyond.

