Meghan Trainor reveals gender of baby number two

Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, and in addition to promoting Meghan’s new book, they did a gender reveal for the couple’s second baby.

As Kelly noted, Meghan revealed that she was having a boy on Kelly’s show when she was pregnant with their first child, son Riley. So as Meghan said on Tuesday, “Let’s do it again!” A video was then played of big brother Riley announcing, “It’s a boy!”

Meghan has said several times that she wants to have even more children: her current goal is four.

Meghan’s new book, Dear Mama, a handbook and guide that covers pregnancy, birth and new parenthood, is available now.

