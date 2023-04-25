Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Meghan Trainor reveals gender of baby number two

April 25, 2023 11:22AM EDT
Weiss Eubanks/NBC Universal

Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, and in addition to promoting Meghan’s new book, they did a gender reveal for the couple’s second baby. 

As Kelly noted, Meghan revealed that she was having a boy on Kelly’s show when she was pregnant with their first child, son Riley. So as Meghan said on Tuesday, “Let’s do it again!” A video was then played of big brother Riley announcing, “It’s a boy!”

Meghan has said several times that she wants to have even more children: her current goal is four.

Meghan’s new book, Dear Mama, a handbook and guide that covers pregnancy, birth and new parenthood, is available now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

