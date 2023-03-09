Meghan Trainor reveals one goal that “terrifies” her

Meghan Trainor has done a lot of things, but there is still one thing that remains on her bucket list — performing on Saturday Night Live.

During Wednesday’s episode of the Workin’ On It podcast, which Meghan hosts with her brother Ryan Trainor, the singer shared that she would love to appear on the comedy sketch show.

“My goal in life, the only thing I haven’t done…I’ve literally done everything. I have not done SNL, and that’s a big bucket list for me, even though it terrifies the f*** out of me because it is live,” said Meghan who is currently pregnant with her second child.

“That’s a goal,” she added. “If I went there and did ‘Made You Look’ and ‘Mother.’ I’m gonna be like eight months pregnant by the time this song is poppin’, hopefully…So that’s the only other place I could perform.”

Meghan’s new song “Mother” drops Friday.

