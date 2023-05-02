Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Meghan Trainor reveals she and Charlie Puth once made out in the studio

May 2, 2023 12:13PM EDT
Charles Sykes/Bravo

Meghan Trainor and Charlie Puth locked lips onstage at the 2015 American Music Awards, but now Meghan reveals that wasn’t the only time she and her “Marvin Gaye” duet partner kissed.

While appearing on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live Monday night, Meghan was asked by a fan if she ever “made out” with Charlie “at a time when the cameras weren’t rolling.” “Yeah, I’ll give you tea,” Meghan replied.

“The day we recorded ‘Marvin Gaye,’ a very romantic song, there was booze, and we made out that night in the studio,” she admitted. “And then never again!”

“We were in that moment, the song got to me, the liquor … it was great!” she added.

Meghan also revealed that she once smoked pot with Snoop Dogg — but really, who hasn’t?

Meghan, of course, is now happily married to Daryl Sabara and they’re expecting their second child. Charlie, meanwhile, is dating Brooke Sansone.

