Meghan Trainor says her music must first be approved by her son: “That’s my boy!”

December 1, 2022 4:00PM EST
Meghan Trainor has to impress a really tough critic before she releases new music: her son, Riley.

Speaking to Britain’s Capital FM, the singer revealed she gauges a song’s worthiness by watching her toddler’s reaction to it. “My first song that I danced with him to was called ‘Takin’ It Back’,” she recalled. “… He loved it!”

That song was also the title track of her newest studio album. Continued Meghan, “I would just hold him and we’d swing and sway and every time it stopped, he’d [get upset].”

Meghan revealed her son is now a big fan of her songs. “Every time my songs come on the speaker, he goes, ‘Mama!’ Like, he definitely knows [it’s me] and then we’ll play other people and he doesn’t say that,” she said.

Meghan added her son takes the cuteness factor up a notch whenever he decides to walk “up to the speaker and go ‘Mama!’” “Like, he thinks I’m trapped in there…,” she continued. “That’s my boy!”

Meghan and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed Riley in 2021. The singer hasn’t been coy about the fact that she’s trying to give her toddler a sibling and hopes to have a large family one day.

