Meghan Trainor shares the sweet moment she found out she was pregnant

Meghan Trainor shared the video she recorded of herself when she found out she was pregnant with her second child.

Taking to Instagram, the singer soundtracked the sweet video with Sydney Rose‘s “Turning Page,” which sees her trying to catch her breath. Meghan places a hand on her chest and grins before exhaling deeply.

“Oh my God. Oh my God,” she says softly before showing a positive pregnancy test and jokes how fast it told her she was expecting.

She captioned the video, “The moment I found out I was pregnant with baby number 2.”

Meghan hasn’t been shy about her ambition to have a large family, saying she wants to have four children. She’ll be officially halfway there after welcoming her second child sometime this summer.

She and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed their first child, a son named Riley, in 2021. Meghan announced her second pregnancy on Monday and said she is four months along.

Ahead of her baby’s birth, Meghan will release her first book in April, which is a pregnancy handbook titled Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and New Motherhood from Your Bestie.

Fans can preorder the book now. It’s set to be released April 25.

