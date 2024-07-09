Meghan Trainor, Sia and Paris Hilton will be “Chasin’” a hit later this month

An unlikely trio is teaming up for a song that will be released on July 26, Rolling Stone reports.

Meghan Trainor has recorded a song with a woman she calls “my hero, my idol”: Paris Hilton. It’s called “Chasin’” and it was co-produced by another hitmaker: Sia.

“I started working on this song years ago and knew I had to save it for someone very special. Paris brought it to a whole new level,” Meghan tells Rolling Stone, adding, “I can’t believe I get to be friends with her.”

Paris says of the song — which is about a significant other who won’t give the same love and energy to a relationship — “[Meghan] put into words an experience that was so true for me; that time in your life when you find the confidence, power, and self-love, to walk away from toxic relationships and move forward with your life.”

Paris notes that Meghan is “like a sister to me,” while Meghan says, “She is the sister I always needed and when she calls me sis, I die of happiness inside. We made something truly iconic together and it was a bucket list dream come true for me.”

The song is now available to presave. It’ll appear on Paris’ upcoming album Infinite Icon, due September 6.

