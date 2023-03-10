Meghan Trainor taps Kris Jenner to star in her “Mother” music video

Meghan Trainor made a splash with her “Mother” music video, which features the famous mom-ager Kris Jenner.

Kris takes a starring role in the video as the two channel old Hollywood glamour. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star lip syncs to the feminist anthem while sashaying around in an exquisite white dress and diamond necklace in one scene.

Another scene sees the ladies wearing black velvet outfits, and showing off their eye-catching diamonds and jewelry.

The singer said in a statement about her latest offering, “This song is my response to being in the industry for almost a decade now and still finding myself in situations where I am talked down to or made to feel like my opinion isn’t valid.”

“It’s for anyone who is in a situation where they feel like they are being mansplained to and want to take their power back,” she added.

The song samples The Chordettes’ 1954 hit “Mr. Sandman,” as Meghan sings about putting men with a “God complex” in their place. “Yeah, your opinion’s so strong/ Even when you’re wrong/ Bet that feels like power to you,” she muses before reminding them they “must’vе forgot who you’re talking to.”

She also gives a shout-out to husband Daryl Sabara in this new offering, singing, “Y’all need a masterclass from my man/ Learn how to satisfy like he can/ Ain’t tryna control me and own me/ Like an old man on C-SPAN/ Bet you wish you could wife this/ Stay mad, that’s priceless.”

“Mother” is one of three new songs featured on Meghan’s deluxe version of her album Takin’ It Back, which is out now.

