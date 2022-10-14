Meghan Trainor to debut new music video exclusively on ‘Candy Crush Saga’

Courtesy Candy Crush Saga

Hard to believe the popular mobile game Candy Crush Saga is turning 10. To celebrate, they teamed up with Meghan Trainor to go big during their birthday celebration.

Meghan has a new music video out for “Made You Look,” but you can only watch it on the Candy Crush app when it drops. The clip will remain exclusive on Candy Crush Saga for 24 hours starting Thursday, October 20, at 8 a.m. ET.

The music video also draws inspiration from the beloved puzzle game. It will follow Meghan’s day as she’s busy juggling multiple responsibilities. In addition, eagle-eyed fans better watch out for some promised surprise cameos, including TikTok personality Chris Olsen.

“I’m a big fan of Candy Crush Saga. I love playing when I have a bit of downtime in the studio so I’m looking forward to bringing the game to life for my fans within the music video,” she said in a statement. “Between the bright colors of the game and providing players with a fun escape from reality, Candy Crush Saga was the perfect inspiration.”

The video will appear in the Content Hub for 24 hours. In addition, Meghan will be “Candified” so she can swipe along with players on special missions. She will also help unlock special boosters and prizes — and, of course, she will be sharing words of encouragement along the way. The special in-game event will be accessible from level 25 and beyond.

Of course, this event serves as the perfect lead-up to Meghan’s new album, Takin’ It Back, which drops the following day — Friday, October 21.

Candy Crush Saga launched in 2012 and has since been downloaded over 3 billion times.

