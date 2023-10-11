Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Melanie Martinez

October 11, 2023 12:40PM EDT
Share
Melanie Martinez
Spout Podcast – Melanie Martinez

Join us as Melanie Martinez dives into her remarkable trilogy of albums: “Cry Baby,” “K-12,” and her latest release, “Portals.”

She offers a fascinating insight into her creative evolution throughout these three albums and reveals her plans for four upcoming releases. Melanie also discusses her journey as a producer, showcasing her growth from singer and songwriter to multifaceted artist. Discover how Melanie turns limitations into opportunities for creativity. Additionally, gain unique insights into the secrets behind her famous album art.

Hosted by Erik Zahary, this episode is a must-listen for Melanie Martinez fans and music enthusiasts alike. Join us on this captivating journey through Melanie’s musical world.

More:

https://linktr.ee/SpoutPodcast

 

 

More about:
Spout Podcast

Popular Posts

1

Listen to win $2000 in fudge rounds. Seriously.
2

Mix 94-1 announces "Mix Mornings with Matt Fantone"
3

Listen for the official announcement - Wednesday at 5pm
4

Travis Kelce’s mom talks media attention from rumored Taylor Swift romance: “An alternate universe”
5

Pink rocks with Alanis Morissette & Pat Benatar at Los Angeles show