Melissa Etheridge looking for female videographers, will headline Women Who Rock benefit

Melissa Etheridge wants you — to shoot her concerts in April.

Specifically, she’s looking for two female videographers to capture and edit footage from her shows in Santa Clarita and Thousand Oaks, California, on April 4 and 5. Through March 28, you can submit a listing to showcase your work to the INPINK marketplace, a platform on GrittyInPink.com for female freelancers in the music industry.

Melissa is serving as a strategic advisor for the INPINK marketplace, which she says is “playing an instrumental role in advancing both gender equity and equality in the music industry.” She adds, “They provide female creators and pros with hiring opportunities and their talent is amazing.”

To enter, sign up for the marketplace, post a videography listing and then submit it for approval. The two creators selected for the gig will be announced on Melissa’s Instagram and will be paid for their work.

In other Melissa news, she’s headlining the 2024 Women Who Rock benefit concert, presented by Gibson Gives. The all-ages show will take place August 28 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Tickets go on sale March 29 via WomenWhoRock.info.

Proceeds will go to women’s health research at Magee-Womens Research Institute, which is America’s biggest research institute dedicated solely to women’s health and reproductive biology.

