Member of Columbus Police Department See Driver Knitting Behind the Wheel

Please don’t knit and drive.
KNITTING WHILE DRIVING:
This morning while pulling up to a red light at Fishinger & Kenny Rds., a member of our social media team noticed a motorist knitting while driving.
Just a reminder to be careful when you’re behind the wheel. We don’t want anyone to get injured or worse. pic.twitter.com/fLJdalcJu8
— Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) March 3, 2020
