‘Men In Black International’ Trailer is Here
By Sarah Peters
|
Dec 20, 2018 @ 11:26 AM

The Men In Black franchise is back and we have the first look at Men In Black International.
In the trailer, Tessa Thompson hunts down the secret organization of alien hunters to become a new agent.
She travels to London to team up with Chris Hemsworth.
By the way, Liam Neeson shows his gruff face in the movie as well. Men In Black International will hit theaters on June 14th.
Are you glad they brought MIB back or should they have left it alone?

