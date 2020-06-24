Men ‘Make More Coronavirus Antibodies’ Than Women
Studies are showing that men make more Coronavirus antibodies than women, mainly because they become sicker than women. It’s recently been announced that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be asked to donate plasma 21 days after their initial diagnosis.
Text messages will be sent out to people who tested positive asking if they would be willing to donate plasma. The texts will go out weekly and the plasma donated will be injected into those who tested positive for COVID-19 and who are seriously ill. If the convalescent plasma works to help those sick from COVID-19, then the practice will continue widely in hospitals. Would you consider donating plasma if you received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis?