Photo: Jesse Naul/Alpha Media

Taking better care of yourself is a common New Year’s Resolution, but mental health is often overlooked in this goal. Mental health issues aren’t uncommon but they are often stigmatized. It’s estimated that 50 percent of Americans experience some sort of mental health crisis in their life. Estimates have 20 percent of Americans experiencing mental health issues in any given year. While there are plenty of articles out there covering what behaviors you can change to help with your mental health, there isn’t as much information about local resources that you can utilize to help you on your journey. Here are some mental health resources available in Stark County for 2023:

NAMI Stark County(National Alliance of Mental Illnesses) – Offering free educational resources, support and advocacy for people and their loved ones affected by mental illness. 800 Market Ave N # 1200, Canton, OH 44702 Phone: (330) 455-6264 [email protected]

Stark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery – A county wide, multi-faceted behavioral health board comprised of professionals, volunteers and community leaders, Stark County Mental Health & Addiction Recovery (StarkMHAR) believes in hope, wellness and recovery for everyone. 121 Cleveland Avenue SW Canton, OH 44702 Main line: 330-455-6644

Stark County Mobile Response Team: The Stark County Mobile Response Team of professionals is trained in crisis intervention and will provide behavioral health services wherever you are, anytime of day or night, regardless of your ability to pay.

Stark County Crisis Hotline: 330-452-6000

Stark County Domestic Violence Hotline: 330-453-SAFE (7233)

Alliance Domestic Violence Hotline: 330-823-7223

Stark County Rape Crisis Hotline: 330-452-1111

Alliance Rape Crisis Hotline: 330-821-RAPE (7273)

Stark County Homeless Hotline: 330-452-4363