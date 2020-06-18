Mercury Retrograde Is Here Again
Remember when you said, things can’t possibly get any worse. Well you may have spoken a little too soon. The fun *sarcasm* kicks off on June 18th–the second Mercury Retrograde of the year. Signs Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn will feel the impact the most.
Scorpio and Pisces will feel it the least. This is a time period when things like communication, technology, commerce, and short-distance travel can get messed up. It is also a time to revisit the past-both good and bad. Basically take your time, double check everything and have patience during this time. Do you believe in astrology?