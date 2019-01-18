Mercy Medical Center Classic Games Postponed

Due to this weekend’s winter storm, all of this weekend’s high school basketball games at the Mercy Medical Center Classic at Hoover High School have been postponed.

The following release was issued by Hoover Athletic Director Tim Walker:

Due to the expected winter storm, we are postponing the Mercy Medical Basketball Classic to Saturday, February 16, and Sunday, February 17, 2019. We apologize for the inconvenience, but we have had a number of schools withdraw from the tournament this weekend because of the weather. We will be releasing a new schedule of the games next week. We are excited that most of the previously scheduled teams will be able to join us Presidents Day weekend.