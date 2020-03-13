Mercy Medical Center Expands Visitation Restrictions
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mercy Medical Center joins hospitals around the state and country expanding visitor restrictions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including coronavirus disease.
To protect the health and safety of Mercy Medical Center patients, employees and the community, new visitor restrictions are being implemented effective Monday, March 16.
Visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 outbreak will include:
* Visiting hours from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. only.
* Visitors must be older than 12 years of age.
* Only one visitor per patient during the visiting hour timeframe for all inpatient units.
* One person is allowed to accompany each Mercy Emergency Department patient.
* Maternity patients are allowed two visitors per patient.
* All visitors and outpatients will be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 upon entering.
Mercy Medical Center’s asks that you please enter at the main entrance or Surgery Center/Cancer Center entrance. Mercy Emergency Department entrance is open for ED patients only.
For Mercy STATCAREs, physician practices, and outpatient locations, patients are asked to come to appointments alone, if possible. One person is allowed to accompany each patient to an appointment on an as-needed basis.