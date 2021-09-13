Mercy, Other Clinic Hospitals Restricting Visitations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Effective Tuesday, there are new visitation guidelines for Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital and other Clinic facilities.
Most notably, hospital patients will need to designate one person only who can visit throughout their stay.
There are other restrictions for those accompanying people with outpatient procedures and even in the ER.
Here’s a portion of the release from Cleveland Clinic:
For patients who are either COVID-19 positive or negative, the changes include:
Inpatients will be allowed one designated visitor through their entire hospital stay.
Outpatients will be allowed one visitor per appointment or procedure.
Patients in the Emergency Department will be allowed one designated visitor through their entire hospital stay.
Note these additional changes:
During prenatal appointments:
Patients who are COVID-19 positive will be allowed one visitor.
Patients who are COVID-19 negative will be allowed two visitors for fetal ultrasounds and one visitor for regular prenatal appointments.
In Labor and Delivery:
Patients who are COVID-19 positive will be allowed one visitor during labor.
Patients who are COVID-19 negative will be allowed two visitors.
In pediatrics:
Patients who are COVID-19 positive will be allowed one parent or guardian.
Patients who are COVID-19 negative will be allowed two parents or guardians.
Visitation hours remain 7am -9pm. All visitors must be at least 18 years of age, wear a mask at all times, and pass a COVID health screening upon arrival.