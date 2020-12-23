      Weather Alert

Merry Christmas: Department of Aging Mailing Out Masks to Seniors

Dec 23, 2020 @ 4:27am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you are 65 or older, the Ohio Department of Aging and several other agencies have a Christmas present for you.

They are mailing out 10 million masks to 2 million Ohioans.

That means each “Buckeye” gets five masks and an informational piece on staying safe.

The department identified eligible recipients through its Golden Buckeye program.

CARES Act and JobsOhio money pays for the $13.5 million program.

Popular Posts
Try This 'Secret' Hack For Finding Netflix Shows
For $21 You Can Sleep Under the Times Square Ball
McDonald's
Chinese McDonald's Restaurants Unveil Spam-Oreo-Mayo Sandwich
Star Wars Baby Yoda
The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda Is Replacing Angels And Stars Atop Christmas Trees
woman at home wearing a mask looking out her blinds
The Pandemic Is Literally Too Big For Our Brains To Handle