Merry Christmas: Department of Aging Mailing Out Masks to Seniors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you are 65 or older, the Ohio Department of Aging and several other agencies have a Christmas present for you.
They are mailing out 10 million masks to 2 million Ohioans.
That means each “Buckeye” gets five masks and an informational piece on staying safe.
The department identified eligible recipients through its Golden Buckeye program.
CARES Act and JobsOhio money pays for the $13.5 million program.