‘Merry Christmas’: Tyler Perry Pays Off More Than $430,000 in Layaways

Tyler Perry played Santa Claus on Thursday at two WalMart stores in Georgia, the actor paid off all the layaways that were at both Wal-Mart locations to the tune of $432,635.

“I know it’s a hard time. A lot of people are struggling, and I’m just really, really grateful to be able to be in a position to do this,” Perry said in a video posted to social media.

Perry originally wanted to remain anonymous but he said ‘circumstances didn’t allow it.” One of the stores took to Twitter to thank Perry writing, “Anonymous or not, we hope you know that you just made Christmas for so many families. You went above and beyond.”

