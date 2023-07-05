Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Meta Ready To Launch Competitor For Twitter

July 5, 2023 10:37AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Meta has been talking about tossing out a direct competitor for Twitter, and they are launching it Thursday.  It’s called Threads and it will reportedly allow Instagram users to keep their followers and username on the new app, and it looks like it will be a free service.

On Monday, Twitter also announced that its popular (and previously free) dashboard tool TweetDeck will soon only be available to it’s tiny group of paid verified users.

 

Will you try Threads??

Popular Posts

1

Debris Field Found Near Titanic Wreckage Of Titan Submersible
2

Coming to Netflix in July
3

Stark County Fireworks Locations
4

Matchbox Twenty wants their new songs to “find loving homes” with their fans
5

Olivia Rodrigo drops moody new single “vampire”