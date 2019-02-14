Mexico Has An All-You-Can-Drink Tequila Train

This sounds like either a really great or a really bad idea, but you can ride the all-you-can-drink tequila train in Mexico.

In operation by Jose Cuervo since 2012, the luxury rail ride takes passengers from Guadalajara to the city of Tequila for a tour of the distillery, one of the oldest in North America.

Included with the full day ticket is round trip transportation, plus bottomless drinks and snacks on board. One at the distillery, tequila tastings take place.

Mental Floss notes the prices start at $111 depending on the package imbibers choose.