Meyer Announces Retirement, Calls Day “Elite”

(WHBC) – Ohio State Head Football Coach Urban Meyer formally announced his retirement, and Offensive Coordinator Ryan Day was named as his replacement, in a news conference on the Ohio State University campus Tuesday afternoon.

Meyer said he’s been dealing with severe headaches for years now.

“I’ve had to deal with headaches for many years, and it came to a head in 2014 and then again last year and then this year as well.”

It was evident on the sidelines how much the headaches were affecting Meyer at times.

“It’s not healthy, but I came to work every day with fear of letting people like Archie Griffin and our great state of Ohio and this incredible university down, because this is home.”

Meyer will coach the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl on January 1st and then hand over the reins to Day, who he says is “elite.”

Day thanked Meyer and his wife Shelley for all they’ve done for him and his family.

“I’ve learned so much from you on a daily basis, and will forever be in debt to you. Your legacy will live on here forever.”

Day said he understands how much is expected of him and the program.

“To Buckeye Nation…you have my word that I’m gonna give everything I have to continue the tradition of excellence and winning that this program has enjoyed.”

Meyer is 82-9 at Ohio State, and can get one more W on January 1st against Washington in the Rose Bowl.