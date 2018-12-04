Meyer Retires, A New Day Begins At Ohio State

Urban Meyer was hired in Columbus on November 28th, 2011.

The Toledo, Ohio born native has decided to retire on December 4th, 2018 after 7 seasons as the Buckeyes head coach.

At a press conference in Columbus, Ohio Meyer made it official today, he will retire from coaching after OSU’s Rose Bowl game against Washington on January 1st, 2019.

In Meyer’s 7 years at Ohio State, he compiled an (82-9) overall record, went (7-0) against Michigan, won the first ever College Football Playoff National Championship, was (4-2) in Bowl Games/Playoff Games and in his first season in Columbus 2012, went a perfect (12-0) while the team was on probation. Also during Meyer’s tenure 12 Buckeyes were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft and 10 more in the second round.

As Meyer steps down, there will be no coaching search as Athletic Director Gene Smith announced at the press conference that Ryan Day, who filled in for Meyer while he was suspended for the first three games this season, will take over the as the full time head coach.

For Day who is 39, this is his first head coaching job at any level. He’s been an offensive coordinator three times at the college level, while also being a quarterbacks coach twice in the NFL at Philadelphia with Chip Kelly and at San Francisco.

Ohio State has confirmed that Day is getting a 5 year contract worth $4.5 million dollars a season.