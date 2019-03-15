Michael Jackson’s Children May Sue His Alleged Victims Over ’Leaving Neverland’

Michael Jackson’s children are threatening to sue the alleged victims of “Leaving Neverland.”

Page Six is reporting that Prince, Paris, and Michael Jr. are considering filing a lawsuit against Wade Robson and James Safechuck for emotional distress, fraud, misrepresentation, and slander.

The Jackson siblings are seeking an apology from the accusers and want any money won in the suit to go to charity. There has been backlash since the HBO documentary aired with radio stations pulling Jackson’s music and The Simpsons refusing to air Jackson’s episode.