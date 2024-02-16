Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Michael Jackson’s Nephew Looks Exactly Like His Uncle For New Biopic

February 16, 2024 1:28PM EST
A new biopic called “Michael” is coming to theaters April 18th, 2025 and filmmakers didn’t have to look far for their star. Jaafar Jackson, son of Jermaine Jackson, looks just like his uncle playing him in the movie.  The cast is rounded out with Nia Long and Colman Domingo playing Michael’s parents, Katherine Jackson and Joe Jackson, while Miles Teller portraying Michael’s longtime attorney, John Branca.

Michael’s son, Prince, praised his cousin’s work!

 

 

